Louisville has landed two consecutive verbal pledges from Florida defensive lineman, the newest one comes from three-star defensive end RJ Sorenson from the University School in Wellington, Florida. Sorenson will come to Louisville with both the length and weight to play multiple positions along Louisville's defensive front line. Sorensen committed to Nebraska on September 1, 2019 but the two parties had what appeared to be an amicable split on January 29, 2019. Louisville jumped in the mix on February 2nd and today Sorensen pulled the trigger and committed to Louisville.

The Cards now have four defensive linemen committed in this class. Sorensen joins Victoine Brown, Ryheem Craig, and Ashton Gillotte in defensive line coach Mark Ivey's position room. Sorenson and Brown have the ideal size to play anywhere on the line from the five and a half technique to the half technique. offensive tackle's outside shoulder to inside the offensive guard and between the center. Craig and Gillotte fit the mold of outside rush guys who will play the seven to nine technique.