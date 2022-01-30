 CardinalSports - 2022 DB Antonio Watts commits to Louisville
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-30 16:37:24 -0600') }} football

2022 DB Antonio Watts commits to Louisville

Dave Lackford • CardinalSports
Staff Writer
Antonio Watts, a 2022 safety prospect from Carver high school in Georgia, has announced his commitment to Louisville fresh off an official visit. Watts brings a good frame to Louisville secondary, a unit that took some hits in the transfer portal this off-season. He will become the the 15th 2022 prospect to sign on February 2nd. Louisville also landed a commitment from 2022 4-star safety Jeremiah Caldwell earlier in the day.

Watts was a Georgia 4a All-State selection. He tallied 170 tackles and seven interceptions during his high school career at Carver. As a senior he made four picks and had 104 tackles, including seven for a loss.

{{ article.author_name }}