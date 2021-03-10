Quarterback recruiting is keen. The Lousiville fanbase has expressed consternation over 2022 high school quarterback recruiting but the Cards could very well bypass the position this year. This is going to be a small signing class with the numbers predicted somewhere between 12-15. Further, the signing of nebraska transfer QB Luke McCaffery who transfered from Nebraska and he will most likely be the starter in 2022. With the addition of McCaffery and the miniscule amount of 2022 scholarships available, it's not far fetched to see them focus on areas of more immidiate need.

Lousiville's hesitation to accept a commitment at the position a few weeks supports the theory they may not take a hiogh school prospect this cycle. In mid-Fewbruary, it appeared that 2022 Alabama-based quarterback Khalib Johnson was set to announce his verbal commitment to Louisville but the Cardinal's staff told him to hold off on that announcement to make sure he was making a final decision. Say what you want about the motives behind that development but the fact remains that the Cards are still in the market for a quarterback in this class, or are they?

So far, according to the rivals.com database, Louisville has offered thirteen signal-callers. Of those thirteen, five have pledged elsewhere. Nicco Marchiol was the first domino to fall when he pledged to Florida State in January. Sam Horn, Tanner Bailey, Drew Allar, and Nick Evers have also come off the board.

Anyway, here are the high school quarterbacks Louisville has offered in this class who haven't committed elsewhere at the time of this publication.



