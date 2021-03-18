2022 Louisville recruiting: Offensive Skill Positions
Initial reports based on information from various sources indicated that Louisville was only expected to sign 12-15 high school prospects in 2022. In the past few days, however, new information has...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news