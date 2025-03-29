Louisville-James Madison Football Game Shifted to Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced that the University of Louisville football game with James Madison will be moved to Friday, Sept. 5 at L&N Stadium.

Originally announced for Saturday, Sept. 6, the change will give the Cards a third Friday night contest for the 2025 campaign. Louisville also plays at Miami on Friday Oct. 17 and hosts Clemson on Friday, Nov. 14.

The Cards and Dukes are meeting for only the second time in school history, with the first coming during the 2022 season – a 34-10 UofL win at L&N Stadium.

The Cardinals open the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium. Game times and television will be announced later in the year.



