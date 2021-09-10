2022 WR Zavion Thomas de-commits from Louisville

Louisiana-based, slot receiver Zavion Thomas announced Friday afternoon that he would be reopening his recruitment, and backing off his pledge to Louisville.

Louisville's seven-man 2022 recruiting class just lost a commitment, dropping the class to just six.

Thomas committed to Louisville back in June, but continued to keep his options open, and made camp visits to a host of major programs.

After an impressive showing at Mississippi State, Thomas received an offer, and his commitment to Louisville had been soft ever since.

Thomas has been clocked at a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash, and is now looking at Florida State and LSU in addition to Mississippi State.