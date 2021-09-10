2022 WR Zavion Thomas de-commits from Louisville
Louisville's seven-man 2022 recruiting class just lost a commitment, dropping the class to just six.
Louisiana-based, slot receiver Zavion Thomas announced Friday afternoon that he would be reopening his recruitment, and backing off his pledge to Louisville.
Thomas committed to Louisville back in June, but continued to keep his options open, and made camp visits to a host of major programs.
After an impressive showing at Mississippi State, Thomas received an offer, and his commitment to Louisville had been soft ever since.
Thomas has been clocked at a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash, and is now looking at Florida State and LSU in addition to Mississippi State.
Louisville's six commitments in the 2022 class is currently last in the ACC.