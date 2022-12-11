Louisville just added a six-foot-five, 280-pound defensive lineman to its defensive front in the form of Henderson County's Saadiq Clements. The massive prospect announced his decision on twitter at 9:51PM Sunday night. He will join former Purdue commit and Kentucky resident Micah Carter as the second player to follow Jeff Brohm to Louisville.

Brohm has done an excellent job recruiting Kentucky during his time at Purdue. His time at Louisville has gotten off to a good start, and quickly. Louisville has now added two Kentucky prospects to the class in approximately four days.

Clements' commitment bumped Louisville to the 28th spot in the national rankings.

It's not often that a new staff can come in and keep a top class together in just under 20-days until signing day. If Brohm can hold on to the bulk of the current verbal commits, which seems significantly more realistic now than it did a few days ago, it will be one of the best recruiting heists in Louisville history and perhaps in general.