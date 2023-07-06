Louisville added to the 2024 class on Thursday evening when Spanish Fort (AL) three-star EDGE Cole McConathy announced in favor of the Cardinals.

The 6-foot-5 prospect narrowed his list of schools to Louisville and Missouri, but untimely decided on Brohm and company.

The SEC foe made a big push for McConathy, hosting the three-star prospect during its "Gold Rush" official visit weekend.

"Right now it's between them and Louisville," McConathy said. "Those are my top two and that's what I'm down to," McConathy told PowerMizzou.

With the commitment, Louisville's 2024 class ranks No. 45 in the country, and is currently at 14 commitments.

