Louisville beat Boston College 8-70 on the strength of 32 points from Jordan Nwora. Here are three things you need know.

1. Terrible start

Louisville started off shooting under 20 percent from the field while falling behind by double-digits. BC seemed to be getting whatever it wanted on offense, and Louisville couldn't hit a shot. Outside of Louisville's blazing hot start against North Carolina, Louisville has been fairly slow in starting in several other games in the last three weeks. • Robert Morris led Louisville 28-17 with 6:02 left in the first half. • Miami led Louisville 30-15 with 9:28 left in the first half. • Pittsburgh led Louisville 38-28 at the half. • BC led Louisville 28-16 with 7:18 left in the first half.

2. Sutton, Nwora lead the BOOM

With Louisville genuinely struggling, Dwayne Sutton went on a personal 9-0 run that sparked Louisville's first-half run. "He's a jack of all trades," Mack said of Sutton. "I don't think anyone would call him elite in any one area; except being a competitor. He gets the job done. He gets loose balls, he makes the right play, and hits big shots. He does anything for his team to win. I'm not smart enough to know ceilings. I just know if you want a guy on your team who cares about winning, you can't find one that cares more than Dwayne." After Sutton's run, the rest of the team picked it up as well. The BC lead went from 12 down to 6 and then to a Louisville lead with the help of Jordan Nwora's unstoppable stretch. But it wasn't all Nwora. "Obviously, Jordan (Nwora) played as good as an offensive game as I've seen from a guy and I've had some really talented offensive players," Mack said. "There were a few times where he made the 'one-more pass' as we like to call them, which is not really a 'one-more,' it's the right one and he got (graduate guard) Khwan (Fore) a couple open looks because going to make the right play. I think our team plays that way." On Nwora's 32 points, BC coach Jim Christian said, "He's just a tough guy. He's a hard guy to match up, because he doesn't need much space. His body is totally different than last year. He's without question the most improved offensive player in this league from what I've seen. He's tough. He doesn't need much space, he can drive the ball, he's confident, he shoots the ball with range. He's a good offensive rebounder, he's got the whole facet. They do a really good job of getting the ball at the right time. And I think that's one of the things that's underrated is (Christen) Cunningham for them, he gets the ball to guys at the right time and that's what a point guard does. He does a really good job."

3. Cards close strong