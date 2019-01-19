Louisville crushed Georgia Tech Saturday in Atlanta in front of a large crowd of Louisville fans. Here's what you need to know.

Georgia Tech scored the first two points of the game then the contest was stopped for 10 minutes to figure out why the clocks weren't working. When the game was restarted, Louisville scored the next nine points and 16 of the next 18 points.

By the six minute mark of the first half, Louisville built a 31-6 lead and Georgia Tech was sunk. Louisville's lead was built at the hands of Malik Williams and Jordan Nwora, who both rained shots from outside to push Louisville to a commanding lead.

Nwora ended the first half with 21 points as Louisville went into the locker room up 43-16.

Louisville's defensive intensity wasn't as smothering in the second half, and the Cardinals experimented with other lineups, but not before Louisville pushed to a 67-29 lead with 11:08 left.

Nwora ended up with 25 points and eight rebounds in 28 minutes. Williams scored 13 points and had five rebounds in 16 minutes. Stephen Enoch had 15 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes as Louisville cruised to a 79-51 win.