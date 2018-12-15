3 Quick Hits: Kent State
Louisville rolled Kent State Saturday in the second part of a UofL men's and women's double-header. Here's three things you need to know...
1. CC's Big Game
Grad transfer Christen Cunningham played 13 minutes in the first half, and he had a +13 plus-minus rating at the end of the half. I'm bad at math, but Cunningham was clearly a key to Louisville's victory Saturday vs. Kent State.
CC, as his teammates know him, hit all four shots, all three of his free thross and had three assists, two rebounds and a steal in the first half.
His run continued in the second half. He finished with a Louisville-high 17 points. He hit 5 of 6 shots, 6 of 8 free throws and had four assists.
CC is averaging 8.6 points per game, but he's only taking just over six shots per game. Mack was asked if he'd like CC to take a certain number of shots per game.
"Not really, I want him to be aggressive and I thought he was," Mack said. "Good point guards do what the game tells them. If people collapse, then he'll spread it out. He does a great job, I think a couple times he didn't quite honor the ball screen, he got all the way to the rim. It's really fun to coach CC because it's like I'm coaching a 35-year-old veteran out there and that's a luxury that a lot of college coaches don't have."
2. Team play wins
As Kent State keyed on stopping Jordan Nwora, CC was one of several players who shined.
"Obviously, Dwayne (Sutton) and CC, and Malik (Williams) had his really good game for us offensively," Louisville coach Chris Mack said. "My bigger concern, and it hasn't been a concern with this team, is sharing the ball. So often, teams fight themselves—don't want to make the extra pass, that's not a sign of our team. That's really fun to coach that when guys are hitting the open man. The go-to guy for us is the guy that's open. We have to make decisions and find that guy. So, we're going to have nights where (sophomore forward) Jordan (Nwora) scores a lot, we're going to have nights where other guys pick up the slack because they put so much attention on Jordan, which I thought they did tonight. And, I thought we were very balanced offensively tonight."
There was a moment in the first half when Malik Williams sealed off his defender to allow CC to drive for an easy layup and Williams celebrated more than CC did. I love seeing that, and I'm sure Mack does, too.
3. Walker and the Bad Beat
Louisville led by nearly 20 points for most of the second half, after building a 24-point lead with 16:36 left in the game.
But then Jaylin Walker went to work. The Kent State senior scored 28 points including seven threes to help keep the score from pushing into blowout territory.
"He and (senior guard) Jalen Avery," Mack said. "Those are the two horses for them. It goes against your pack-line principles when you start to say, "Let's deny him the ball,' and that's what we tried to do the last four or five minutes of the game. They ultimately took him out or maybe he fouled out, I'm not sure, he wasn't in there in the very end. When you choose to deny someone the ball, you start to get very spread out, and that opens up the lane for drives, post-ups, slips to the rim. It never got to the point where the deficit was so intense that we thought this could be a one or two possession game down the stretch, but after he hit that last one, we tried to deny him the best we could."
The Cardinals led by 19 points with 1:07 left, but two old-fashioned three-point plays in the final 67 seconds cut the final margin to 83-70. That 13 points just happened to be the spread in most sportsbooks, meaning that there were likely a few people ready to cash winning tickets on Louisville who didn't based on that final free throw in garbage time.