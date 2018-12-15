Louisville rolled Kent State Saturday in the second part of a UofL men's and women's double-header. Here's three things you need to know...

Gail Kamenish

1. CC's Big Game

Grad transfer Christen Cunningham played 13 minutes in the first half, and he had a +13 plus-minus rating at the end of the half. I'm bad at math, but Cunningham was clearly a key to Louisville's victory Saturday vs. Kent State. CC, as his teammates know him, hit all four shots, all three of his free thross and had three assists, two rebounds and a steal in the first half. His run continued in the second half. He finished with a Louisville-high 17 points. He hit 5 of 6 shots, 6 of 8 free throws and had four assists. CC is averaging 8.6 points per game, but he's only taking just over six shots per game. Mack was asked if he'd like CC to take a certain number of shots per game. "Not really, I want him to be aggressive and I thought he was," Mack said. "Good point guards do what the game tells them. If people collapse, then he'll spread it out. He does a great job, I think a couple times he didn't quite honor the ball screen, he got all the way to the rim. It's really fun to coach CC because it's like I'm coaching a 35-year-old veteran out there and that's a luxury that a lot of college coaches don't have."

2. Team play wins

As Kent State keyed on stopping Jordan Nwora, CC was one of several players who shined. "Obviously, Dwayne (Sutton) and CC, and Malik (Williams) had his really good game for us offensively," Louisville coach Chris Mack said. "My bigger concern, and it hasn't been a concern with this team, is sharing the ball. So often, teams fight themselves—don't want to make the extra pass, that's not a sign of our team. That's really fun to coach that when guys are hitting the open man. The go-to guy for us is the guy that's open. We have to make decisions and find that guy. So, we're going to have nights where (sophomore forward) Jordan (Nwora) scores a lot, we're going to have nights where other guys pick up the slack because they put so much attention on Jordan, which I thought they did tonight. And, I thought we were very balanced offensively tonight." There was a moment in the first half when Malik Williams sealed off his defender to allow CC to drive for an easy layup and Williams celebrated more than CC did. I love seeing that, and I'm sure Mack does, too.

3. Walker and the Bad Beat