Louisville beat Virginia Tech 72-64 Monday night, notching its 15th-straight win over the Hokies dating back to 1991.

1. Fast Start, Big Shot

As with several of Louisville's other big road wins this season, Louisville got off to a quick start. The Cardinals led 14-4 early and continued to lead 28-20 with under 3 minutes left before the half. Virginia Tech scored six-straight points to cut Louisville's lead to two points, but Steven Enoch hit a big three just before time expired to put UofL ahead 31-26 at the half.

Virginia Tech has lost just two games inside Cassell Coliseum over the past 365 days. Both to Louisville. — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) February 5, 2019

2. McMahon's the Man

Virginia Tech had problems keeping track of Ryan McMahon. McMahon scored 17 points in 16 minutes including 4 of 5 from three-point range and 5-5 from the free throw line. Ahead 68-61 with 33 seconds left, McMahon stepped to the line and drained a pair of free throws to help ice the game.



LETS GO RYAN!!!!! AUTOMATIC!!!!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 5, 2019

3. Finished Strong

Louisville had the superior depth and it showed in the second half. The Cardinals played nine players, seven of whom played at least 15 minutes. Virginia Tech played seven players and only the starting five played more than 12 minutes. When Tech cut the Louisville lead to 61-55 and seemed to have the momentum, Nwora drove right down the lane for a layup to push the lead back to 8 points with two and a half minutes left. Nwora would also drive for a crucial bucket with just under a minute left to put Louisville ahead 68-59 and effectively ice the game. And sometimes you need a little luck. Dwayne Sutton banked in a three with just over a minute and a half left which even he had to laugh about during the subsequent timeout.

