3 Quick Hits: Wake Forest
Louisville rolled into Wake Forest and stomped the Demon Deacons from the opening tip on. Here's what you need to know.
1. A Business Trip
Louisville players said the coaching staff wanted to emphasize that the trip to Wake Forest was a business trip. Travel down, handle the business at hand of beating the worst team in the league, load up on the plane and come back home.
The Cardinals did just that, dominating from the opening tip and building a double digit lead in the first 10 minutes.
"Our team is what you want as a coach, they play together," Mack said.
Louisville shot 54.5 percent in the first half and had 12 assists on 18 made baskets.
2. Nwora and Sutton - again
Jordan Nwora scored 20 points against Wake Forest and he probably could have had 30 fairly easily. Dwayne Sutton scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds, recording another double-double, his fifth of the season.
Malik Williams had 13 points and 8 rebounds in 21 minutes. Ryan McMahon was 4 of 6 from beyond the arc for 12 points in 19 minutes.
Louisville was defense was on point, holding Wake to under 30 percent shooting including a paltry 2 of 20 from three-point range.
Another roadkill together. pic.twitter.com/dnbLH5xQsy— Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) January 31, 2019
3. Mack not happy with late slide
Nine Louisville players logged 11 or more minutes as Chris Mack played some different lineups in the second half.
The Cardinals led by as many as 35 points before a 19-4 Wake Forest run - and sloppy play by UofL - saw the lead cut to 20 points. Mack put some of his starters back in the game and the Cardinals closed out the game on a 12-4 run to secure the 28-point win.
"Well, it's hard to get that last 6-8 minutes out of my mind because that is in the immediate," Mack said. "I thought in the first 32 minutes of the game our guys gave great effort. But then to give up the amount of offensive rebounds that we gave up and we didn't play very efficient on offense down the stretch so that sort of sticks in my mind, but any time you can win on the road in this league you consider yourself fortunate. We know that the mountain only grows taller as the days go on."
Louisville's starers came back in and closed out on Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons missed their final seven shots.
Louisville finished the month of January 7-1 and are currently tied for first in the league.