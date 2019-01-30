Louisville rolled into Wake Forest and stomped the Demon Deacons from the opening tip on. Here's what you need to know.

1. A Business Trip

Louisville players said the coaching staff wanted to emphasize that the trip to Wake Forest was a business trip. Travel down, handle the business at hand of beating the worst team in the league, load up on the plane and come back home. The Cardinals did just that, dominating from the opening tip and building a double digit lead in the first 10 minutes. "Our team is what you want as a coach, they play together," Mack said. Louisville shot 54.5 percent in the first half and had 12 assists on 18 made baskets.

2. Nwora and Sutton - again

Jordan Nwora scored 20 points against Wake Forest and he probably could have had 30 fairly easily. Dwayne Sutton scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds, recording another double-double, his fifth of the season. Malik Williams had 13 points and 8 rebounds in 21 minutes. Ryan McMahon was 4 of 6 from beyond the arc for 12 points in 19 minutes. Louisville was defense was on point, holding Wake to under 30 percent shooting including a paltry 2 of 20 from three-point range.

3. Mack not happy with late slide