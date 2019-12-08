Louisville has addressed a major need on the edge of their defensive front seven with the addition of 3-star IMG Academy defensive end Josh Griffis.

“Everyone there is a huge family. They really care for each other and the coaches are very honest with me. The coaches really show that they care for their players. I see coach Satt turning the program around even more and going to get that natty,” said Josh Griffis on why he chose Louisville.

Griffis will sign on December 18th and enroll in January. It is understood that Louisville hopes to sign 28, maybe 29, prospects in this class. The majority of the 24 current commits are expected to sign between December 18-20.

