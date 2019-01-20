Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-20 11:44:46 -0600') }} football Edit

3-star LB Allen Smith commits to Louisville

Idxsdkgvlhcempkmrneq
Chris Person • CardinalSports.com
@RivalsChris
Staff Writer

With time ticking down until National Signing Day, Scott Satterfield and the Louisville staff are working tirelessly to piece together a small, but very important, 2019 recruiting class. That class...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}