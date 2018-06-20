"I just wanted to compete and show the coaches what I can do"

Last Friday he showed the Louisville staff he has the competitive nature required to maintain that dedication. Although he already held an offer form the 'Cards and faced a high risk low reward situation by lining up against receivers like 4-star Lance Wilhoite and 4-star Milton Wright, Clark did so anyway and showed the staff they were wise to offer.

Jordan Clark grew up around the game of football. His father, Ryan Clark spent 12 seasons in the NFL, most notably for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2006-2013. The elder Clark started at safety in their Super Bowl win over the Arizona Cardinals in 2009 and for making the Pro Bowl in 2011. The younger Clark grew up a first hand witness to the dedication it takes to make it and maintain as a high caliber NFL player.

"I feel like I had a decent showing at the camp, there were some things I could have done better, but the Louisville coaches said they liked the fact that I came out and participated in their camp even though I already had an offer. They told me I moved up their board," said Clark. "I just wanted to compete and show the coaches what I can do."

Louisville Showtime Camp Film: 2019 4-Star LAB (LA) CB Jordan Clark keeps his cushion stays over the top (4-Mississippi) and is rewarded for his patience. pic.twitter.com/yUxCO4w8Yo

I keep finding impressive video of 2019 4-Star CB Jordan Clark in my camera roll. Watch him drive this comeback route by Milton Wright and finish through his hands. Ball was high but it was still sound technique. pic.twitter.com/7rLYGWE7ao

A recruit may hold an offer from a school but it doesn't mean he can commit on the spot. Sometimes, the ability to commit is contingent upon a number of things from improved grades and test scores to other players higher on a team's board choosing to commit elsewhere. The fact Clark performed so well suggests that if he didn't already, he now holds a commitable offer from Louisville.

His lead recruiter from Louisville is new cornerbacks' coach Grady Brown. Clark lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana (his father played for LSU and returned to the Bayou after retiring from the NFL) and Brown not only coaches Clark's position but has ties to the state after interning for a year and a half at LSU from 2009-2010.

"Coach Brown has really picked up communication with me after the camp," said Clark. "I'm really interested in Louisville. I think they have a good culture there and they just put Jaire Alexander in the first round of the NFL Draft. We're similar in size and style so that's a positive for them," advised Clark.

Clark said he is looking for a program with a winning atmosphere, coaches who aren't OK with mediocrity,the oft mentioned "family atmosphere,"and a degree that matters. He plans to major in Political Science and told cardinalsports.com that when he isn't playing football he's reading books.

The 4-star prospect has already taken an official visit to Arizona State. He said he loved it there and that he speaks with head coach Herman Edwards often.

"Arizona State was awesome and I loved the visit. I also talk to coach Herm (Herman Edwards)a lot. I love him, he's supper energetic and he's all about football," said Clark.

While ASU got the first of Clark's' allotted five official visits, he plans to take use two of the others on trips to Louisville and Vanderbilt. Yale and Pitt being two other contenders.

Clark will be competing at the Rivals100 Five Star Challenge next week and Cardinalsports.com will be there to get more insight on his top schools and when he plans to commit.



