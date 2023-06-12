Louisville's NIL collective, 502Circle, announced that 40 student-athletes have partnered with the organization for the upcoming school year.

502Circle, an NIL collective benefiting University of Louisville student-athletes, announces additions to its student-athlete partnership roster.



The collective's incoming class includes 40 student-athletes, all of which will partner with businesses and non-profits in the region throughout the 2023-24 year.



"We are excited about the consistent growth of the 502Circle" says President of 502Circle, Dan Furman. "Our first full year class is a large one. We have added a group of amazing Cards furthering our commitment to NIL in Louisville. As we grow, it provides unique opportunities for businesses, non-profits, donors and fans to provide support, but receive significant benefit."



The collective will continue to announce additional student-athletes later this summer.



502Circle is an independent NIL collective that supports University of Louisville student-athletes by providing NIL opportunities. In addition, 502Circle partners with local businesses and nonprofits to facilitate NIL engagements.



To learn more about 502Circle, visit www.502circle.com.