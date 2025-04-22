Collins Signs With Louisville Football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Wide receiver Dacari Collins has signed with the University of Louisville football program, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced on Monday.

A former Clemson and NC State transfer, Collins recorded 55 catches for 755 yards and four touchdowns over his four seasons at the two Atlantic Coast Conference schools.

As a junior at NC State last season, Colins started every game that he played in for the Wolfpack. He finished the season with a career-high 24 catches for 314 yards. He had four catches for 32 yards and his first touchdown of the season against California while also recording three passes for 62 yards in the season finale against UNC.

A native of Atlanta, Ga., Collins transferred to NC State from Clemson prior to the 2023 season. In 2023 for the Wolfpack, Collins finished the year with 14 catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns while hauling in three catches for 46 yards and one touchdown in the season-finale win over North Carolina, catching nine of his 14 passes over the final four games.

Before his time with the Wolfpack, Collins played in 12 games at Clemson. As a freshman for the Tigers in 2021, Collins in nine games, starting three for the Tigers. He hauled in 16 receptions for 221 yards, which included a breakout performance against Connecticut, collecting six catches for 97 yards. The former four-star prospect made first career start vs. No. 13 Wake Forest. He tallied a team-high 50 yards on two catches at South Carolina in 2021 and recorded a team-high 56 yards on a career-high-tying six receptions vs. Iowa State.

At Westlake High School, Collins was a star. He recorded 109 receptions for 1,990 yards and 20 touchdowns in 37 career games, averaging a strong 18.3 yards a catch for his career. He finished with a streak of 23 straight games with a catch over his last two years of high school.

Collins was invited to play in the Under Armour All-America Game after recording 48 catches for 842 yards and eight scores as a senior while averaging 17.5 yards per catch for a team that finished 11-2.



