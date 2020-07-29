CardinalSports - ACC announces schedule change for college football

ACC announces schedule change for college football
Ahead of a season with so many question marks, the ACC took a step towards answering some of that uncertainty by announcing a 10-game conference schedule.
The 2020 Football Schedule Model has been announced.— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) July 29, 2020
More info: https://t.co/D6iCbHIY1x pic.twitter.com/dfhTqr4YTd
Per the release from the ACC, this is how things will work:
- The season’s first games will take place the week of Sept. 7-12
- The 2020 scheduling model includes 11 games (10 plus one: 10 conference and one non-conference)
- All non-conference game opponents, selected by the respective school, must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC
- The 11 games will be played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates
- There will be one division
- Notre Dame will also play a 10-game conference schedule and be eligible to compete in the 2020 ACC Football Championship Game
- All television revenue for the 2020 season, including Notre Dame’s home games broadcast by NBC, will be shared equally by all 15 institutions
- The ACC Football Championship Game will be played on either December 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will feature the top two teams based upon highest conference-game winning percentage
- All 15 teams will continue to be part of the ACC’s bowl selection process; should Notre Dame win the ACC Football Championship Game they would be eligible for the Orange Bowl, if not selected as a College Football Playoff semifinal team
- The 2020 ACC Football week-by-week schedule and television selections will be released in the future
What changed for Louisville?
1. Syracuse will now be a home game.
2. Miami will come to Cardinal Stadium.
3. Louisville will travel to Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh.
Did Louisville catch a favorable draw?
Yes. I love the way this shook out for Scott Satterfield's team.
Louisville avoids Clemson and North Carolina in the regular season, and keeps a handful of marquee home games on the schedule in Miami, Florida State, and Virginia Tech.
Louisville will also enjoy the benefit of there only being one division, as a path to the ACC Championship just got a lot easier.
Louisville AD Vince Tyra on the announcement:
“We are encouraged with the ACC announcement today regarding fall sports competition. While the health and safety of our student athletes is our top priority, we have multiple models under review for as many Cardinals fans as possible to attend games this fall. We will continue to monitor the health climate and work with local and state officials to communicate fan protocols as we get closer to the start of the season. Fans can visit gocards.com/2020 for the most up-to-date information, and we’ll certainly be reaching out soon.”
Head coach Scott Satterfield on the announcement:
“I’m thrilled with the positive news coming from the Atlantic Coast Conference about moving forward with a new scheduling model for the 2020 season. The proposed home and away schedule is extremely challenging, but very exciting at the same time. We now have a clear direction about the upcoming football season, and our program is just looking forward to beginning those preparations next week.”
Who will Louisville play in the one non-conference game?
One question on the mind of a lot of Louisville fans is who will Louisville’s opponent be in the one non-conference game.
The ACC has restricted this game to be played against an in-state opponent, and Kentucky figures to be the most logical choice.
However, the SEC is leaning towards a conference-only schedule, which would take that game off of the table.
At that point, Louisville would likely turn to Western Kentucky.
Vince Tyra will address the media tomorrow at 11:30.