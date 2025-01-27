ACC, Cards Release 2025 Football Schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2025 University of Louisville football schedule, which features eight home games, was revealed by the Atlantic Coast Conference on the ACC Network Monday. This marks just the second time in program history that the Cardinals have played eight home games in a season with the 2008 season being the first.

The Cardinals open the season with three-straight home games for the second-straight season after opening the 2024 season with three consecutive victories.

It was announced last week that the Cards would host Eastern Kentucky on Sat., Aug. 30 for the 2025 season opener. The Cards remain home the following week for its second visit from James Madison on Sat., Sept. 6. The Cards defeated the Dukes 34-10 in the first meeting back in 2022.

After the first of two bye weeks, the Cardinals welcome Bowling Green for the first time on Sat., Sept. 20. Louisville hosts an opponent from the Mid-American conference for the first time since 2017.

The Cards open their 11th season in the ACC with their first road game of the season at Pittsburgh on Sat., Sept. 27. The Cards and Panthers have split the last two meetings, with each winning on their home fields.

Louisville plays its fourth of five games at home on Sat., Oct. 4 when Virginia pays a visit to L&N Stadium.

Coming off a bye week, the Cards play the first of two Friday night games when it faces Miami on Fri., Oct. 17. They return to L&N Stadium the following week with a visit from Boston College on Sat., Oct. 25. Louisville fell to Miami 52-45 at home last season and defeated Boston College 31-27 at Alumni Stadium.

Despite being in the league since 2014, the Cards will make their first visit to Virginia Tech since 1991 on Sat., Nov. 1, playing the Hokies for the first time as ACC opponents.

The Cards close the season with three of its final four games at home, beginning with California’s first trip to Louisville for a game on Sat., Nov. 8. Louisville has a short week with its second Friday night game, versus Clemson on Fri., Nov. 14. The Cards close their road slate and their ACC schedule with its first trip to SMU since 1983 on Sat., Nov. 22.

The Cardinals close the 2025 slate with the Governor’s Cup game against in-state rival Kentucky on Sat., Nov. 29.

Season tickets are now available for the 2025 season. Fans can lock in tickets to all eight home games starting as low as $20 per game. To purchase or request information, visit gocards.com/FBTickets.



