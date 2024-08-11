PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1FNDNTUTVRRjJFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ACC Names Brooks and Shough to Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Ja’Corey Brooks and Tyler Shough of the University of Louisville football team were named by The Atlantic Coast Conference to a “Watch List” for consideration for the 2024 Comeback Player of the Year Award it was announced on Wednesday by the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) in association with The Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization.


Since 2018, the award has recognized college football student-athletes for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances. At the conclusion of each season, in a vote by a panel of college football writers, editors, and sports information directors, three college football student-athletes are honored as Comeback Player of the Year Award winners at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.


Brooks played three seasons at Alabama, catching 57 passes for 896 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was limited to just three games in 2023 with a season-ending injury after catching just three passes for 30 yards.


Shough, who enters his seventh year, transferred to Louisville in the spring of 2024 and was able to compete in spring practice. In 2023, Shough threw for 746 yards and seven touchdowns, missing time due to an injury. In three seasons at Texas Tech, Shough passed for 2,922 yards and 20 touchdowns. His best season came in 2022 when he threw for 1,304 yards and seven scores.


Besides Brooks and Shough, representing the ACC on the preseason list are linebacker Bryce Steele of Boston College, quarterback CJ Harris of California, wide receiver Cole Turner of Clemson, wide receiver Eli Pancol of Duke, wide receiver Leo Blackburn and defensive lineman Sylvain Yondjouen of Georgia Tech, quarterback Emory Williams of Miami, quarterback Grayson McCall of NC State, wide receiver Trebor Pena and tight end Oronde Gadsden II of Syracuse, wide receiver Kobe Paysour of North Carolina, defensive end Kam Butler of Virginia, tight end Nick Gallo and wide receiver Ali Jennings of Virginia Tech and wide receiver Donavon Greene of Wake Forest.


The watch list is comprised of 90 college football student-athletes from 68 different schools.


