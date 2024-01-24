LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Seeking a second consecutive finish in the national rankings, the University of Louisville football team will face a challenging 2024 schedule comprised of eight 2023 bowl teams, including three squads listed in ESPN's "Way-Too-Early" Top 25. ACC Network revealed the Cardinals' complete 12-game regular-season slate Wednesday evening.

The Cardinals finished the 2023 season at 10-4 and were ranked No. 19 in the final Associated Press Poll. Louisville returns 13 starters from the team that lost to Florida State in last season’s ACC title game.

Louisville will play eight ACC contests as the conference continues a non-divisional format, which started in 2023. The Cardinals four non-conference games include two Power 5/Major Independent foes in Notre Dame and Kentucky, both of which are on the road. The second year of the Jeff Brohm era begins on Aug. 31 when the Cards host Austin Peay for the first time – the school's first home opener in the month of August since hosting Kentucky to open the 2008 season.

The Cardinals remain home the following week when it hosts Jacksonville State for the first meeting on Sept. 7. The Gamecocks qualified for a bowl berth in their first season as FBS and Conference USA members, closing the year at 9-4 with a win over Louisiana in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

After its first open week of the season, the Cardinals will play its third-straight home game to open the year when it hosts Georgia Tech on Sept. 21—as the Cards open their 10th season in the Atlantic Coast Conference. It will be the first time since 2012 that the Cardinals will open the year with three consecutive home contests.

The Cardinals play its road opener at Notre Dame, which is ranked No. 10 in the Way Too Early Top 25, on Sept. 28, the school's third trip to South Bend in school history and first since 2020. The Fighting Irish finished with a 10-3 record last season and a 40-8 win over Oregon State in the Sun Bowl.

Louisville welcomes SMU, another team ranked in the early polls, to the ACC and L&N Stadium for the first time on Oct. 5. The Mustangs are making its ACC debut this season.

UofL plays the next four of five games on the road, beginning with Virginia on Oct. 12. After hosting Miami on Oct. 19, the Cards will play its lone Friday night game on Oct. 25 at Boston College. Louisville returns to Clemson, which is also ranked in the Way Too Early Top 25, on Nov. 2 and plays at Stanford for the first time on Nov. 16. The Cardinal makes its debut in the ACC this season after over 100 years as members of the Pac-12.

The 2024 home slate ends on Nov. 23 with a visit from Pitt before the Cardinals travel up the road for the Governor's Cup rivalry game versus Kentucky on November 30. Fans are encouraged to buy season tickets for the 2024 season and gain access to free season ticket membership benefits by clicking GoCards.com/FBTickets