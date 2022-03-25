adidas Announces NIL Network Open to Louisville Student-Athletes

PORTLAND, ORE. - Ahead of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, adidas is furthering its commitments to accelerate inclusivity and equality in the world of sport with a focus on student-athletes. The global sports brand today unveiled a wide-sweeping, equitable and inclusive Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) network that will be open to every eligible student-athlete at an adidas-partnered National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I University.

With the ability to reach over 50,000 student-athletes across 23 sports and 109 schools, the new NIL program will give eligible student-athletes of all genders the opportunity, directly with adidas, to become paid affiliate brand ambassadors. Launching in four phases over the next 12 months, the network will begin with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Power-5 conference partners in Fall 2022, scaling across all schools by April 2023.

"At adidas, we are committed to creating change through sport and recognize the important role student-athletes play in shaping the future," said Rupert Campbell, president of adidas North America. "Our groundbreaking NIL program advances our commitments toward building inclusivity in sport and inspires athletes to realize a more equitable world. I can't wait to see it come to life."

adidas will become the first major sports brand to enact a wide-sweeping, equitable and inclusive Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) network



Marked by the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the NIL program is rooted in the brand's commitment to creating a more equitable future in sport



adidas' longstanding partners and pioneers in sport, Candace Parker and Billie Jean King, support the brand in the ongoing effort to push the game forward



To illustrate the importance of a more inclusive environment for student-athletes, women's and men's teams at March Madness will be seen wearing t-shirts with 'More Is Possible' on the front and Title IX passage on the back, along with notable athlete partners who join together to support the program



