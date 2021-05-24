All-Conference FCS defensive back Qwynnterrio Cole transfers to Louisville

Louisville has been in the mix with a number of defensive back transfers over the last month or so, and the Cardinals have now landed one.

Alcorn State transfer Qwynnterrio Cole announced on Monday that he is headed to Louisville.

In just two seasons at Alcorn State, Cole totaled 162 tackles, 8 interceptions, and 5 pass break-ups.

In 2018, the FCS standout was named to the All-SWAC First Team, and was named a HBCU All-American.

In his second year at Alcorn State, Cole was recognized as a HBCU Preseason All-American & a HBCU All-American. He was also on the Preseason All-SWAC First Team, and finished in the top 25 in all of FCS for interceptions per game.

Alcorn State didn’t have a football season in 2020.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder entered the transfer portal just three days ago, and had plenty of FBS interest before deciding to commit to Louisville.

Among the schools that reached out were Missouri, Vanderbilt, Texas Tech, Baylor, and Kansas State.

A number of big programs have gone the FCS route in the portal, including West Virginia and Auburn.

The question is what position will Qwynnterrio Cole play? Louisville added Georgia Southern transfer Kenderick Duncan to sure up the secondary, so there's definitely a scenario where Cole plays on the back end alongside Duncan.

But, at 6-foot-3, Cole has the size and versatility to play closer to the line of scrimmage. The options Louisville has with the Alcorn State transfer is why this commitment is big for Bryan Brown's defense.

However, Cole confirmed to CardinalSports.com that he will play safety at Louisville.