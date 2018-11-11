As Louisville announced the firing of Bobby Petrino Sunday morning, all eyes in Louisville turn north to Jeff Brohm, currently coaching Purdue.

Brohm is a former Louisville quarterback, a Louisville legacy and former UofL offensive coordinator. He is now in his second season at Purdue.

While there may be other candidates in Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra's rolodex, Brohm is the clear cut No. 1 choice according to sources close to the situation.

Tyra and the Brohm family have known each other for years, and both have strong ties to Louisville private school, Trinity High.

Brohm took over for Petrino at Western Kentucky and built a conference champion in the years to follow. He took over a Purdue program ailing with a significant talent issues, and has knocked off several Top 25 teams during his first two seasons.

At Louisville he would face another rebuilding job. With two games remaining, the Cardinals are 2-8 overall and are last in the ACC with an 0-7 record.