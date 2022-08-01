All-purpose back Isaac Brown becomes the first 2024 Louisville commitment

The 502BBQ featured an elite group of 2024 prospects and the first to pull the trigger is three-star Homestead running back Isaac Brown.

Brown held offers Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State, and Texas A&M among others.

Brown ran for 708 yards on 45 carries and 5 touchdowns as a sophomore while catching 22 passes for 407 yards and a score through the air. While those numbers are impressive in and of themselves, the sophomore also terrorized special teams units as a punt returner where he fielded nine punts and returned three for scores, his longest being 76-yards and returned four of his ten kick off returns for touchdowns, the longest coming from 86-yards out.

Brown provides the home run threat out of the backfield that Louisville covets but he also can change the scoreboard on special teams.

Cardinalsports.com will have more on this story later.