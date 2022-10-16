Louisville was on a bye, and did not play this weekend, so to get our football fix, we will round up what took place in the ACC.



Syracuse starts 6-0, NC State reeling after back-to-back losses

This game was note-worthy for several reasons. One, Syracuse is 6-0 for just the third time since 1935. And the Orange may be good? We will find out just how good as Syracuse travels to Death Valley to take on Clemson next Saturday Second, NC State's star quarterback, Devin Leary, did not play, and is out for the remainder of the season. Without Leary, a pre-season dark-horse playoff contender, and a team that had a ton of hype around it, is now sitting at 5-2, and without their signal caller, the Wolfpack don't look like a top-25 team.

Louisville hosts NC State later in the year, and that game looks a lot more winnable right now.



Clemson returning to old ways, Florida State suffers third-straight loss

After a disappointing 2021 season by Clemson's standards, the Tigers are back to their winning ways, and are now firmly in the College Football Playoff if they continue to hold serve. Clemson downed Florida State 34-28 in Tallahassee and sit at 7-0. Clemson is very likely to run the tables now, as 4 out of their last 5 games are at home. The lone road game is a trip to South Bend. For the 'Noles, they have now lost three-straight games after starting off 4-0. Mike Norvell had increased his job security to start the year, but has not done himself any favors over the last three weeks.

With a fan base that wants to win big year in and year out, the situation in Tallahassee will be one to monitor.



How are first-year head coaches doing?