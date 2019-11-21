The 2020 early singing period will take place from December 18 through the 20th and Louisville is looking to wrap the vast majority of this class up before Christmas. Things have gone smooth for Scott Satterfield and company in his first cycle. The Cards have only suffered one decommitment in the form of cornerback Ronald Delancy from, you guessed it, South Florida. That being said, this is the most precarious time of year for millionaire coaches whose livelihoods hinge in great part on the decisions of teenage athletes. Naturally Louisville fans are anxious to get the scoop on any possible drama that is or could be unfolding with the 2020 Louisville football recruiting class. The good people who subscribe here at cardinalsports.com had questions and here are the answers.