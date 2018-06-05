Two recruits and one current Cardinal were selected in the 2018 MLB Draft last night.

Darrell Russell

Junior centerfielder Josh Stowers was selected No. 54 overall by the Seattle Mariners. Stowers set the Louisville record for consecutive games on-base, breaking an eight-year-old record last set by Phil Wunderlich. Stowers joins a strong list of recent Cardinal players who were taken in the early rounds. Last season Brendan McKay was taken No. 4 overall and Drew Ellis was selected 44th overall. In 2016, Corey Ray was selected 5th overall, Zack Burdi was selected No. 26 and Will Smith was drafted No. 32.