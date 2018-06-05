Baseball Cards have three taken in MLB Draft's opening rounds
Two recruits and one current Cardinal were selected in the 2018 MLB Draft last night.
Junior centerfielder Josh Stowers was selected No. 54 overall by the Seattle Mariners. Stowers set the Louisville record for consecutive games on-base, breaking an eight-year-old record last set by Phil Wunderlich.
Stowers joins a strong list of recent Cardinal players who were taken in the early rounds. Last season Brendan McKay was taken No. 4 overall and Drew Ellis was selected 44th overall. In 2016, Corey Ray was selected 5th overall, Zack Burdi was selected No. 26 and Will Smith was drafted No. 32.
With the 54th selection in the 2018 @MLBDraft, the @Mariners select @UofLBaseball OF Josh Stowers (@joshstowers7).— Louisville Baseball (@UofLBaseball) June 5, 2018
👏 Congrats Josh! #L1C4 #ProCards pic.twitter.com/cVIkkH51y9
Stowers wasn't the only prospect with Louisville ties selected. The Cardinals had a pair of signed recruits who will likely make the leap directly to the professional ranks after last night's draft.
Jarred Kelenic, an outfielder from Waukesha West High, was taken No. 6 overall by the New York Mets. Indianapolis Roncalli High centerfielder Nick Schnell was taken No. 32 overall by the Tampa Rays.
Both have the option of returning to school, but will likely head to the minor leagues to begin their pro careers.