Louisville makes a statement, smashes Indiana 89-61 in Nassau

Louisville’s bench celebrates as they hit another three to increase their lead. Photo via Louisville Men’s Basketball (X).

Now that’s what you call a statement win right there. It feels like a century has passed since the last time a Louisville team came out and played that well against a ranked opponent. That’s by far the biggest win a Louisville team has seen in a long time. The Cardinals were on a 16-game losing streak against ranked opponents until this afternoon. Pat Kelsey’s game planning and preparation for this game was excellent. The Cardinals controlled the game from the opening tip and once the second half came around, they took it up another level as the lead just grew bigger and bigger. Everything that I thought could be a potential weakness from Louisville in this game was turned into a strength, which is great sign for the man in charge. That’s a coach who made some big adjustments fast and executed them almost flawlessly. Here’s a dive into what worked well for the Cardinals in their dominating victory:

1. Rebounding wasn’t an issue!

The way Louisville improved their overall rebounding today was tremendous. It’s clear that Kelsey and his staff made it a focal point to box out completely and limit the Hoosiers on the boards. Indiana had the size advantage by a mile, but the Cardinals collectively managed to get their hands on a lot of rebounds and it led to more opportunities for them. Both teams had 29 rebounds, but Louisville actually had more until their starters came out of the game.

2. Chucky Hepburn.

Peyton Siva will never suit up for Louisville again, but Chucky Hepburn can get as close one possibly can. I mean what a masterful game for the former Badger. Hepburn was the smallest player on the court, yet he controlled the entire game on both sides of the ball. His level of impact this afternoon went beyond the stat sheet, as he was literally everywhere. I believe he can be the go to guy for Louisville this season and his ability to play make and get downhill adds a new element to this five out offensive attack. Hepburn finished the game with 16 points, ten assists and seven steals, by far the best player on the court today.

3. Elite preparation and game planning from Louisville’s staff.

The Cardinals completely erased Indiana’s talented backcourt and limited them to tough and contested shots at the rim. The entire perimeter was cut off for the Hoosiers as Louisville wouldn’t allow them operate out there. They were forced to play inside for the entire game and that’s exactly what Louisville wanted them to do. Pat Kelsey and his staff took out an entire aspect of their offense, which diminished it quite significantly. The adjustments on offense were on point as well. Louisville ran every set with urgency and didn’t shy away from the physicality like we saw previously. I absolutely loved the way they executed, especially in the second half. Each play was ran with a real purpose and it paid dividends for them.

Final thoughts…