Behind Enemy Lines: NC State

Ahead of tomorrow's matchup with NC State, we caught up with The WolfPacker on the Rivals network.



CardinalSports: What makes Devin Leary such a good college quarterback and what can defenses do to slow him down?

The WolfPacker: Devin Leary has always had a strong arm. In the past, he’s probably relied on that too much and it resulted in ball security and accuracy issues. This year, Leary has put it together. He understands what kind of pass to throw when, and he is becoming a good manager of the game. It helps that this is the first time he’s had the same offensive coordinator and position coach for back-to-back seasons. I think that has enhanced his comfort level.Leary is not a mobile quarterback. He’s not one to get rattled much by pressure, but he’s also not going to be elusive in the backfield. He will occasionally get out of a sack, but more times than not a good pass rush will lead to him either taking the loss or more often just throwing it away.

CardinalSports: What is the identity of the NC State offense?

The WolfPacker: It’s a pretty balanced offense. It has a nice collection of running backs and receivers/tight ends. Thus they tend to be able to exploit what the defense will give them. Lately, the last two teams have been selling out against the run, and that has allowed Leary to throw it around. Earlier in the season, running back Zonovan Knight looked like he would be able to get 1,000 yards, but he has fallen off that pace lately. The receivers are good at making contact catches and they have some good size to them, especially on the outside with Devin Carter and Emeka Emezie. Converted receiver now H-back Christopher Toudle has been the pleasant surprise in the passing game.

CardinalSports: What is the impact of Isaiah Moore's injury? Are there any other injuries that have hampered NC State?

The WolfPacker: It hurts because he was playing really good football. Eric Mac Lain of the ACC Network had Moore as his midseason defensive player of the year in the ACC. He is also the undisputed heart and soul of the defense, so there is no getting around it’s a significant injury. They were legitimately six-deep at linebacker to begin the year, so there was enough depth to have a capable next man up, but that player is still not going to be Moore.The other thing is he becomes the fourth starter to be lost for the season. Linebacker Payton Wilson, who was the ACC’s leading tackler last year, was lost for the year after game two as well as safety Cyrus Fagan. Nose tackle C.J. Clark was lost just before the Clemson win. So far they have managed to survive it, but depth is running really thin.

CardinalSports: What does NC State like to defensively, and why have they had so much success thus far?

The WolfPacker: They shut down the run. Miami basically forfeited trying to run the ball on NC State. Boston College had success in the first half with 100 yards rushing, and then in the second half had negative yards to finish with 97. They run an odd-man front with a 3-3-5 scheme, but the defensive line and linebackers crew are loaded with good run stuffers, and both safeties are good at helping out on the rush, too. That has gotten teams into a lot of third and longs on the Pack, and NC State has done a good job of getting off the field.

CardinalSports: What is the mood around the program following the loss to Miami?