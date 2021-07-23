Bentley Selected to Rimington Trophy Watch List

Cole Bentley, who returned and took advantage of an extra year of eligibility, was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list on Friday morning.

The offensive line should be a strength for the Louisville football team this upcoming season, and the guy that makes all the calls at the line of scrimmage is considered one of the best in the country at his position.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville offensive lineman Cole Bentley was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list announced by the Trophy committee on Thursday.

Bentley is one of 40 centers overall and one of five from the ACC named to the preseason watch list.

Trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. That play-by-play grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watch list based both on nominations from the school and data provided by PFF.

Bentley has started 31 games in his UofL career, including each of the first 10 games of the 2020 season at center.

The redshirt-senior has helped anchor a Louisville offensive line that paved the way for the third-best rushing attack in the ACC in each of the last two seasons. The Cardinals have averaged more than 200 yards per game on the ground since the start of 2019 and averaged 5.24 yards per carry last season.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football.