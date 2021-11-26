 CardinalSports - Black Friday Special: One year for just $20.01
Black Friday Special: One year for just $20.01

CardinalSports.com
Staff

Our best offer is back for Black Friday.

You can get a CardinalSports.com membership for a year for just $20.01. That is our best promo deal we have offered and it is back for Black Friday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest in recruiting, team coverage, videos, analysis and join in on the Louisville message boards.

Offer: Pay just $20.21 for the first year of an annual subscription

Promo Code: RIVALS2021

Offer valid through 12.03.21

New users can use this link that will auto fill the code:

https://louisville.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=RIVALS2021

