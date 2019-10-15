Last week I said I hoped that this segment would not only get to continue, but have some good news in the way of bowl projections. And boy do I have some good news to share.

After taking down #19 Wake Forest on the road in one of the most insane games I can recall in recent memory, the Cards have some serious bowl buzz. Though the players may refuse to engage in bowl talk, that’s where we get to come in.

Bill Connelly’s SP+ system now gives Louisville a 78% chance of making a bowl game. I can’t even begin to explain how absurd that is, so I’ll try to do it with pictures.

Thanks to Reddit’s u/ExternalTangents for creating these SP+ win total probability distributions, and CardinalSports’s very own NkyCard89 who sends me these updates weekly, we can try to illustrate how much Louisville is overachieving and is projected to overachieve.