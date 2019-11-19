Bowl Watch - Week 12
I put up my first “Bowl Watch” post on October 8th. Louisville was coming off its win over Boston College and only had one major publication (ESPN) predicting they’d be making travel plans this holiday season. All I could say was, “I’m hoping that this becomes a weekly post.”
Well guess f***ing what. We’re going bowling.
The fact that we can say those words with 100% certainty is absurd for so many reasons and it’s virtually impossible to put into words. Regardless of how the rest of the season shakes out, I encourage you all to attend whatever bowl game this team is invited to. These seniors deserve it and the entire team has earned it. Same goes for this weekend’s game against Syracuse.
Now for the really fun stuff…
Here’s last week’s win total probability projection by SP+ Projected total: 6.569
And here’s SP+’s win total probability after the N.C. State game. Projected total: 6.971 wins
ESPN:
Sun Bowl (Bonagura) – Louisville vs. Arizona State
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman (Schlabach) – Louisville vs. Navy
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 27, noon, ESPN
Stadium (Brett McMurphy):
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman – Louisville vs. Cincinnati
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 27, noon, ESPN
Banner Society (formerly SBNation):
New Era Pinstripe Bowl – Louisville vs. Illinois
Yankee Stadium, New York
Dec. 27, 3:20 p.m., ESPN
CBS (Jerry Palm):
Music City Bowl – Louisville vs. Tennessee
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m., ESPN
Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. California-Berkeley
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS
USA Today: (as of Nov 12)
Quick Lane Bowl – Louisville vs. Michigan State
Ford Field, Detroit
Dec. 26, 8 p.m., ESPN
Sports Illustrated: (as of Nov 12)
Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Stanford
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS
2 games left, 0 games to go. It’s all just gravy on the potatoes from here.