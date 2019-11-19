I put up my first “Bowl Watch” post on October 8th. Louisville was coming off its win over Boston College and only had one major publication (ESPN) predicting they’d be making travel plans this holiday season. All I could say was, “I’m hoping that this becomes a weekly post.”



Well guess f***ing what. We’re going bowling.

The fact that we can say those words with 100% certainty is absurd for so many reasons and it’s virtually impossible to put into words. Regardless of how the rest of the season shakes out, I encourage you all to attend whatever bowl game this team is invited to. These seniors deserve it and the entire team has earned it. Same goes for this weekend’s game against Syracuse.

Now for the really fun stuff…

Here’s last week’s win total probability projection by SP+ Projected total: 6.569