News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-19 09:46:20 -0600') }} football Edit

Bowl Watch - Week 12

@vincetyra
@vincetyra
Conor Shea • CardinalSports
@curlyshea
Staff

I put up my first “Bowl Watch” post on October 8th. Louisville was coming off its win over Boston College and only had one major publication (ESPN) predicting they’d be making travel plans this holiday season. All I could say was, “I’m hoping that this becomes a weekly post.”

Well guess f***ing what. We’re going bowling.

The fact that we can say those words with 100% certainty is absurd for so many reasons and it’s virtually impossible to put into words. Regardless of how the rest of the season shakes out, I encourage you all to attend whatever bowl game this team is invited to. These seniors deserve it and the entire team has earned it. Same goes for this weekend’s game against Syracuse.

Now for the really fun stuff…

Here’s last week’s win total probability projection by SP+ Projected total: 6.569

(Reddit user u/externaltangents)
(Reddit user u/externaltangents)

And here’s SP+’s win total probability after the N.C. State game. Projected total: 6.971 wins

ESPN:

Sun Bowl (Bonagura) – Louisville vs. Arizona State

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman (Schlabach) – Louisville vs. Navy

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 27, noon, ESPN

Stadium (Brett McMurphy):

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman – Louisville vs. Cincinnati

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 27, noon, ESPN

Banner Society (formerly SBNation):

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman – Louisville vs. Navy

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 27, noon, ESPN

Sporting News:

New Era Pinstripe Bowl – Louisville vs. Illinois

Yankee Stadium, New York

Dec. 27, 3:20 p.m., ESPN

College Football News:

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman – Louisville vs. Navy

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 27, noon, ESPN

Athlon:

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman – Louisville vs. Navy

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 27, noon, ESPN

CBS (Jerry Palm):

Music City Bowl – Louisville vs. Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m., ESPN

Bleacher Report:

Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. California-Berkeley

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS

USA Today: (as of Nov 12)

Quick Lane Bowl – Louisville vs. Michigan State

Ford Field, Detroit

Dec. 26, 8 p.m., ESPN

Sports Illustrated: (as of Nov 12)

Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Stanford

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS



2 games left, 0 games to go. It’s all just gravy on the potatoes from here.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}