Last week I said every win after 6 was icing on the cake, and boy did we get some icing this past weekend. Louisville’s offense was as explosive as ever and the Cardinals picked up win number 7. Winning another game was another step towards going somewhere south for a bowl, and with Miami falling to FIU (lol) and one more weekend for the Coastal division to sort things out, these projections are anything but guaranteed.

Here’s last week’s win total probability projection by SP+ Projected total: 6.971