Bowl Watch - Week 13
Last week I said every win after 6 was icing on the cake, and boy did we get some icing this past weekend. Louisville’s offense was as explosive as ever and the Cardinals picked up win number 7. Winning another game was another step towards going somewhere south for a bowl, and with Miami falling to FIU (lol) and one more weekend for the Coastal division to sort things out, these projections are anything but guaranteed.
Here’s last week’s win total probability projection by SP+ Projected total: 6.971
And here’s SP+’s win total probability after the Syracuse game. Projected total: 7.364 wins
ESPN:
Sun Bowl (Bonagura) – Louisville vs. Washington
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman (Schlabach) – Louisville vs. Navy
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 27, noon, ESPN
Stadium (Brett McMurphy):
Music City Bowl – Louisville vs. Mississippi State
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m., ESPN
New Era Pinstripe Bowl – Louisville vs. Illinois
Yankee Stadium, New York
Dec. 27, 3:20 p.m., ESPN
CBS (Jerry Palm):
Music City Bowl – Louisville vs. Tennessee
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m., ESPN
Belk Bowl – Louisville vs. Mississippi State
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Dec. 31, noon, ESPN
Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Arizona State
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS
Sports Illustrated: (as of 11/20)
Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Washington State
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS
Yahoo: (as of 11/20)
Music City Bowl – Louisville vs. Missouri
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m., ESPN
*This article will be updated as the rest of the projections come in