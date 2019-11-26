News More News
Bowl Watch - Week 13

Mark Blankenbaker, TCZ @UofLSherriff50
Last week I said every win after 6 was icing on the cake, and boy did we get some icing this past weekend. Louisville’s offense was as explosive as ever and the Cardinals picked up win number 7. Winning another game was another step towards going somewhere south for a bowl, and with Miami falling to FIU (lol) and one more weekend for the Coastal division to sort things out, these projections are anything but guaranteed.

Here’s last week’s win total probability projection by SP+ Projected total: 6.971

(Reddit user u/externaltangents)
And here’s SP+’s win total probability after the Syracuse game. Projected total: 7.364 wins

ESPN:

Sun Bowl (Bonagura) – Louisville vs. Washington

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS

Stadium (Brett McMurphy):

Music City Bowl – Louisville vs. Mississippi State

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m., ESPN

Banner Society :

New Era Pinstripe Bowl – Louisville vs. Illinois

Yankee Stadium, New York

Dec. 27, 3:20 p.m., ESPN

Sporting News:

College Football News:

Athlon:

CBS (Jerry Palm):

Music City Bowl – Louisville vs. Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m., ESPN

Bleacher Report

Belk Bowl – Louisville vs. Mississippi State

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Dec. 31, noon, ESPN

USA Today:

Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Arizona State

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS

Sports Illustrated: (as of 11/20)

Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Washington State

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS

Yahoo: (as of 11/20)

Music City Bowl – Louisville vs. Missouri

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m., ESPN


