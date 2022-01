A couple of notable items from the final stats:

- Matt Cross essentially gave Louisville nothing off the bench in 16 minutes.

- After scoring 14 points in the first half, Jarrod West failed to score in the second half.

- Jae'Lyn Withers wasn't great, but he posted 9 points and 9 rebounds, and was productive for a second straight game.

- Notre Dame shot 65.2 percent from three, and many of the makes were open looks.