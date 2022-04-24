Brandon Huntley Hatfield commits to Louisville

Tennessee transfer Brandon Huntley Hatfield has committed to Louisville. The 6’10, 235 pound forward averaged 3.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 35 games this past season for the Volunteers.



Huntley-Hatfield reclassified to 2021 to play his freshman season for Tennessee, finishing with a five star ranking at No. 26 overall in the 2021 class.

Huntley-Hatfield just wrapped up his official visit with the Cards this past weekend. He marks Kenny Payne’s first commitment as head coach of the basketball program.

Huntley-Hatfield joins returnees Sydney Curry, Jaelyn Withers, JJ Traynor, and Roosevelt Wheeler in what should be a strong and versatile frontcourt for this upcoming season.