Louisville has landed one of their top targets on the defensive side of the ball in 3-star LB/DE Ja'Darien Boykin. The 6-foot-1, 238-pound prospect chose the Cardinals over schools such as Arizona St., Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia, and Washington St.

Boykin is now the third commit for Louisville in the class of 2019 for the defensive front seven joining signee Dorian Jones and verbal commit Allen Smith. Most noted for his explosiveness off the line of scrimmage, Boykin has largely flown under the radar on the recruiting trail due to not being an optimal height for the position.