Just a day ago, Pat Kelsey added Kasean Pryor to strengthen his roster even more. Today is his birthday and what better gift to him than Khani Rooths committing to Louisville and squandering any concerns about his front court.

Rooths is an extremely talented forward with versatility that shows up on both ends of the floor. He can rely on athleticism to finish at the rim at will and his fluid shooting stroke is always on display from the mid range, as well as behind the three point arc. With that skillset on offense in a 6’8 frame, Rooths will absolutely have plenty of opportunities to show what he’s capable of next season. He takes pride on the defensive end as well, as he’s able to guard positions 1-3 and even 4 sometimes due to his ability to rise up and block shots. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if he ended up starting for Pat Kelsey, he’s that good.

Another addition for Louisville that just fits in seamlessly. I don’t know if there’s five coaches out there currently that could’ve came in and put together a better roster than what Pat Kelsey and his staff have put together so far. This offseason for Louisville has been an A+ and then some. Louisville currently has the top ranked transfer portal class in the country via On3 and Rooths is just more icing on the cake.

Louisville may end up adding one more quality transfer, maybe another front court player, but this team is just about complete and this roster looks formidable. I’m calling it now, Louisville will be a top 25 team at some point next season, and they’ll be in the tournament in year one under Pat Kelsey, you can book it.

No matter how you put it, there’s only one thing to say. Louisville basketball is back!