For the third straight week, Louisville and Chris Mack land a commitment. This time it's for the 2021 class as four-star junior Bryce Hopkins tells CardinalSports.com that he's committed and will become the first pledge for the 2021 class.

"Louisville is just a great place all around, and on top of that, I feel that the coaching staff has their best interest in me for believing in me at a young age," Hopkins said.

The staff offered him during an unofficial visit on August 31st, since, the staff has remained consistent with contacting Hopkins and his family including getting him for an official visit this weekend.

"They told me that I will have a big role coming in my freshman year and that’s big to me because I’m looking to play as soon as I get there." Hopkins recently visited Cal-Berkely and Northwestern, also visited Indiana in August. With this being his third visit here, Hopkins was left blown away with this one and sealed the deal this weekend.

"This has been my third time down here and every time I have come down here the coaching staff has been great to me, nothing is fake with them."

Hopkins played his AAU basketball with Mokan Elite this spring/summer. He absolutely balled out and led Mokan Elite to the top ranking after the first few spring sessions. As for his high school ball, he attends Fenwick High School where he was teammates with former Louisville target, DJ Steward, which is when the staff first got to look at Hopkins.

This weekend I was approached and asked "Who's this Bryce Hopkins kid," I had Bryce answer that question for himself:

"For those who haven’t seen me play, I give it my all. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win the game, I’m very versatile. If there is a bigger guy on me I can take him to the perimeter and beat him off the dribble or if I have a smaller defender on me then I can take him to the paint."











