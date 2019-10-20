Chris Mack landed his second commitment for the 2020 class and it’s a good one in four-star senior D’Andre Davis. The Indianapolis native has committed to Louisville following his official visit this weekend, Davis told CardinalSports.com. “I chose Louisville because of their togetherness. With them you hear the word family a lot and that’s something that means a lot to me,” Davis told CardinalSports.com



“Coach Mack is a great coach who knows what he’s doing. He knows how to develop players and push them to reach every goal they want,” said Davis. Davis also noted the attention that Louisville fans gave him immediately after he reopened his recruitment. “The support is through the roof. They made me feel love and wanted and it’s somewhere I can see myself being for the next 4 years” Davis spoke with CardinalSports.com prior to his official visit as well and he mentioned Chris Mack and is looking forward to building a relationship with him.: “Coach Mack is real down to earth. I can tell how genuine he is and how much he cares about his players. You can really see his compassion for the game and his passion for winning and that’s something I love. He always brings great intensity and pushes you to be able to reach the goals you have. He is someone I can see my self playing for and not only playing but continuously getting better and striving for my goals.”



The pitch was that this is a family. Even after I’m done hoopin I’m still apart of the family and these are relationships that last forever. I’m in an environment where I have to compete. “Iron sharpens iron” and that’s huge. I’ll have an opportunity to play on one of the biggest stages in college basketball. Nothing is going to be giving to me but I’ll have the opportunity to work and earn an opportunity to make an impact right away. — D’Andre Davis