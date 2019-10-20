Breaking: Louisville lands Four-star senior D’Andre Davis
Chris Mack landed his second commitment for the 2020 class and it’s a good one in four-star senior D’Andre Davis. The Indianapolis native has committed to Louisville following his official visit this weekend, Davis told CardinalSports.com.
“I chose Louisville because of their togetherness. With them you hear the word family a lot and that’s something that means a lot to me,” Davis told CardinalSports.com
“Coach Mack is a great coach who knows what he’s doing. He knows how to develop players and push them to reach every goal they want,” said Davis.
Davis also noted the attention that Louisville fans gave him immediately after he reopened his recruitment.
“The support is through the roof. They made me feel love and wanted and it’s somewhere I can see myself being for the next 4 years”
Davis spoke with CardinalSports.com prior to his official visit as well and he mentioned Chris Mack and is looking forward to building a relationship with him.:
“Coach Mack is real down to earth. I can tell how genuine he is and how much he cares about his players. You can really see his compassion for the game and his passion for winning and that’s something I love. He always brings great intensity and pushes you to be able to reach the goals you have. He is someone I can see my self playing for and not only playing but continuously getting better and striving for my goals.”
The reaction from Louisville fans on social media to the Cardinals getting involved his recruitment also impacted Davis. “I’m really looking forward to being here. I love the support that I have gotten within the past couple of days wether that’s the fans on campus or online. I’m a hard worker and have a passion for winning and I’m excited to be here and be able to make an impact.”
During session two of the NIKE EYBL play for this year, Davis brought home "Breakout Player Of The Session" honors while playing with the Indy Heat.
The 6-foot-6 dynamic prospect averaged 17.9 points per game, along with grabbing six rebounds. In the 19 games that he played this summer with the Heat, he scored 340 points while shooting 40% from the field and just over 30% from the perimeter.
Defensively, Davis averaged nearly one steal and one block per game.