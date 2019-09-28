Good start to the 2020 class as Chris Mack has landed Top-ranked JUCO prospect Jay Scrubb to begin their class for next season, his father told CardinalSports.com.

Scrubb had a final-10 list of Alabama, Texas, Texas Tech, Oregon, Xavier, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Mizzou, Memphis, and obviously, Louisville.

He is considered by many, a future first-round pick in the NBA, which is still an option, but many believe he’d maximize his potential with at least a year of school.

“Everywhere that Jay has ever been he makes a mark. He was hurt at the Nike camp it was still able to leave an impression,” Scrubb’s father said.

He was lights out during the team’s open run in front of the Cardinal faithful. Whether it was his 10+ dunks, his shooting, or his five blocks, Scrubb was one of the top performers.

Scrubb landed his offer from Louisville on May 29th during an unofficial visit, after that he said it was ‘surreal’ and it meant a lot to him. He also took an unofficial visit on August 1st as well as his official this weekend, each time he’s visited Scrubb’s father said “they just continued to show love.”