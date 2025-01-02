Louisville signs the nation’s top ranked PG Mikel Brown Jr.

If anyone had questions about Pat Kelsey’s recruiting tactics before, then yesterday is the day you received your answer. The top ranked point guard in the Rivals150, Mikel Brown Jr. has officially signed with Louisville and Coach Kelsey. An enormous pickup for the Cardinals and the first five star recruit in the Kelsey era, with likely many more to come.

He had actually been signed for some time now, but it was kept a secret so he could announce it during last night’s victory over North Carolina. The way the home crowd ignited when he was at mid-court was one of coolest things to happen for Louisville in a long time and the way they pulled it off was excellent. The fact that he wanted to reveal it in front of the city tells you everything you need to know, he just gets it.

As far as the player goes, Mikel Brown Jr. has a solid frame at 6’4” with a skill set to do whatever he wants to do on the court. Averaging 30 ppg for DME Academy (Daytona Beach, FL) to start his senior season, Brown is an elite scorer due to his long range jump shooting and his ability to finish with either hand. Combine that with a crafty handle, vision as a facilitator, fiery competitiveness, and you got the best point guard in all of high school. He likes to do most of his damage behind the arc, but he’s comfortable in mid range and getting to the rim. Also has some sneaky bounce that could put you on a poster from time to time as well. Just an overall complete player with the ball in his hands.

This kid looks ready to play at the next level today and he continues to get better and better as time passes. Don’t be surprised if he leaves Louisville as the most talented guard they’ve had in a while or ever, he’s that good. Pat Kelsey said that after he got Chucky Hepburn, he wants to make Louisville “PGU” or point guard university. He sure is off to a great start with Hepburn and now Brown.

These last couple of years have not been easy to say the least for Louisville, but things are starting to really trend in the right direction finally. This program is in fact not broken, and soon to be whole again thanks to Kelsey taking on the challenge that is to be the head coach of Louisville.

Mikel Brown Jr. is next to take on that challenge and there’s no doubt in my mind that he’ll go down as a legend in the city of Louisville.

Man, it feels good to be back. The ReviVILLE is officially underway.