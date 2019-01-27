BREAKING: Ohio OL Jackson Gregory has committed to Louisville
Louisville has added a third offensive line prospect to their recruiting class in Westlake (OH) offensive lineman Jackson Gregory. An unheralded recruit that has played on both the offensive and defensive lines, Gregory was recruited by Louisville to play offensive center.
