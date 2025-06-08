OMAHA! Cardinals Clinch Sixth College World Series Appearance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville baseball team is headed back to the College World Series after a 3-2 victory over Miami in game three of the Louisville Super Regional on Sunday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Louisville (40-22) will head to Omaha for the sixth time in program history and the first time since 2019.

The Cardinals will take on the winner of Florida State and Oregon State in Omaha, Neb., in the opening round of the College World Series. The schedule is still to be announced.

Both teams were held off the scoreboard in the opening two innings on Sunday. Miami (35-27) was then the first to strike, taking a 2-0 lead on a two-out homer in the third.

Louisville's answer came in the fourth. Garret Pike reached on a bunt single with one out and Zion Rose followed with a double into the left field corner that plated the opening run.

Tague Davis singled to move Rose to third, and Bayram Hot tied the game up with a groundball on the infield.

Louisville loaded the bases with one out in the fifth threatening to take its first lead, but the Cards were unable to bring a run across.

Miami had the same situation one inning later, but Jake Schweitzer was able to induce a groundball back to the mound that turned into a 1-2-3 double play to keep the game tied.

Schweitzer kept the Hurricanes off the board in the seventh and the Cardinals finally gained their first lead of the day in the bottom half.

After two quick outs, Jake Munroe banged a single back through the middle and then moved to second on a wild pitch. Eddie King Jr. then lined a ball to centerfield that deflected off the glove of a diving centerfielder, sending Munroe to the plate for a 3-2 lead.

Schweitzer worked around a one-out double for a scoreless eighth before flipping the ball to Justin West in the ninth. West struck out a pair, but also walked two to put the potential tying and go-ahead run on base with two away. Brennyn Cutts then entered and got a flyout to Lucas Moore in centerfield to set off the celebration.

Ethan Eberle allowed just two runs over five innings of work in the start for the Cards. Schweitzer (4-2) pitched three shutout innings to earn the victory.

Munroe and Davis each had two hits as the Cardinals tallied double digit hits for the 34th time this season.