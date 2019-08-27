Here's a name Louisville fans may have not heard in quite some time. Zach Loveday, 7-footer out of Huntington Prep, will officially visit Louisville on September 2nd, a source told CardinalSports.com

He will begin his official visit on Saturday and will cap it off on Monday night when the Louisville Football program will matchup with Notre Dame.

Loveday has been on Louisville's radar since the new staff took over. He was heavily recruited by them when the staff was at Xavier. Since the move, he's taken two unofficial visits to Louisville including the game against Kentucky last December.

He's also taken visits to Baylor, Indiana, and Cincinnati with the most recent one being the Baylor visit this summer.

Loveday has several ties to Louisville. In summer 2018, Loveday played his summer ball with the Louisville Magic which is the same squad that current Louisville guard David Johnson played for. In addition, Loveday played his junior season with current Louisville forward Quinn Slazinski.



