LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville football program will open the first seven preseason practices of the 2024 season to the public, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced on Friday afternoon.





Beginning his second season as head coach of the Cards, Brohm will allow fans to view the opening practice of fall camp on Wednesday, July 31 at 2:45 p.m. Practices on Aug. 2 (6 p.m.), Aug. 3 (12:45 p.m.), Aug. 5 (9:45 a.m.), Aug. 6 (9:45 a.m.), Aug. 8 (9:45 a.m.), Aug. 9 (9:45 a.m.) are also scheduled to be open to the fans.





Most practices will be held on the grass practice fields, but locations could change depending on weather conditions. Fans are encouraged to park in Bronze Lots F&G.





Fans must stand behind the ropes along the sidelines when on the grass fields or inside the Trager Center and must remain in the stands if practice is in the stadium.





No photos or videos are allowed during any of the open practices.





The Cardinals open the 2024 season on Aug, 31 at Noon against Austin Peay at L&N Stadium.



