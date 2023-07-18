LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm will be joined by junior running back Jawhar Jordan, senior center Bryan Hudson and junior defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., on July 25, it was announced Tuesday.

Jordan led the Cardinals in rushing last season with 815 yards and four touchdowns. Appearing in 13 games in 2022, Jordan recorded four 100-yard rushing games, including three consecutive games over the century mark to close the season. He rushed for 105 yards in a win over North Carolina State and registered a season high 145 yards in a loss to Kentucky. The Long Island, N.Y., native was named the Most Valuable Player of the Fenway Bowl after rushing for 115 yards and a pair of scores in a win over Cincinnati.

A native of Georgetown, Ky., Hudson started all 13 games at center and was one of the highest graded offensive linemen on a offense that averaged 29.6 yards per game and averaged over 200 yards on the ground. Hudson has been a two-year starter for the Cards after transferring from Virginia Tech.

Gillotte will represent the defensive side of the football after a solid 2022 campaign. The junior from Boca Raton, Fla., recorded 24 tackles and 6.0 sacks on a defense that led the nation in sacks during the 2022 season.

The ACC Kickoff is set for July 25-27 at The Westin in Charlotte, N.C. The Cardinals are scheduled for the first day on July 25.