Louisville dominates Morehead State in opening game of Pat Kelsey era

The UofL men’s basketball team got off to a blazing start in the first official game of the Pat Kelsey era, and never looked back, beating Morehead State with a final score of 93-45. The Cardinals, who have almost an entirely revamped roster, were led by Kasean Pryor off the bench with 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

J’Vonne Hadley (15 points) and Terrence Edwards Jr., James Scott, and Reyne Smith (12 points each) followed behind Pryor in the double-digit scoring efforts for the night. UofL shot 45.1 overall from the field (30.6 percent from three, 11-36 from three-point range) and were led by Smith with four three-pointers made.

The Cards had 21 total assists as a team (Pryor and Chucky Hepburn tied for a player high 4) along with 12 total steals and 6 blocks (Kader Traore with 2 of his own).

Hepburn, Edwards, Hadley, Traore and Scott filled out the starting lineup, while Khani Rooths (7 mins), Noah Waterman (15 mins), Pryor (20), Koren Johnson (18), Smith (23), and Frank Anselem-Ibe (6) all contributed off the bench. Kelsey has mentioned multiple times that this roster has depth, and tonight was a prime example of that.

Next up, UofL plays the Tennessee Volunteers at the Yum Center! this Saturday at 12:00. The Cards will be looking to move to 2-0 on the young season.